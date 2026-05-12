Introduction

In “Invisible Value,” we observed that intangibles now account for roughly 92% of the S&P 500’s market value, and that the firms that create the most value do so by integrating those intangibles into a coherent whole rather than managing them separately.

This essay takes up the question: if coherence is the mechanism for creating and delivering intangible value, how does it work? What does the market actually pay for it, and why does the premium widen rather than compress over long periods of time?

Kai Wu at Sparkline Capital has written extensively about intangible value. In his essay about Warren Buffett, he notes that Buffett followed the migration of value from tangibles to intangibles and increasingly sought durable intangible moats in his investing strategy: what he sometimes referred to as “durable goodwill”.

Buffett’s strategy was both correct and non-obvious. Many view intangibles as unreliable sources of value, but Buffett effectively distinguished between durable and ephemeral intangibles. His understanding of this distinction helped Berkshire Hathaway outperform the markets for decades.

What Buffett saw clearly was a paradox that operators and investors live with yet rarely confront directly. In industries with similar inputs, talent pools, customers, and capital costs, returns diverge by orders of magnitude — and remain that way for decades.

Apple as an Engine of Coherence Value

In recent decades, Buffett’s investment in Apple grew so much that it became approximately 50% of Berkshire’s entire holdings at one point.

Apple, as of this writing, has a market value of nearly $4.1 trillion. Sony — a company often invoked as the one Apple “beat” in the marketplace — is around $138 billion. That is a ratio of roughly thirty to one between two firms that, twenty-five years ago, were direct competitors in consumer electronics, with Sony enjoying clear advantages in hardware engineering, branded distribution, a music label, a film studio, and an installed base that Apple lacked.

Other Examples of the “Coherence Difference”

LVMH has a market value of about $260 billion, with operating margins in fashion and leather goods near 35% even after a difficult 2025. Kering — owner of Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and Balenciaga — has been in structural decline for more than two years. Gucci revenue fell 23% in 2024, with recurring operating income roughly halved. Group revenue dropped another 10% in 2025. The first quarter of 2026 brought a further 14% decline at Gucci (8% on a comparable basis). These are not two luxury houses on different scales of difficulty. They are two luxury conglomerates, with comparable brand portfolios, comparable creative talent pools, comparable access to capital — moving in opposite directions.

Costco and Walmart have produced near-identical returns over the past decade: both compounded at roughly 21–23% annualized. By that measure, an investor would have been roughly indifferent between the two. By every other measure, the market is anything but indifferent. Costco generates returns on invested capital of roughly 22–23%; Walmart’s is closer to 11–13%. Costco renews more than 90% of its memberships year after year. Both trade at premium multiples — Costco around 45–47x forward earnings, Walmart around 44x — but the underlying capital efficiency producing those returns differs by nearly a factor of two.

Diagnosis

The conventional explanations for these gaps do not survive scrutiny. Sony built better hardware than Apple for years. Kering owns brands as storied as anything LVMH controls. Walmart has more scale, more sophisticated logistics, and a larger technology investment than Costco by almost any measure. None of the standard frames — better products, better marketing, better leadership, luck — explain why one firm in each pair compounds for decades while the other stalls or declines.

The argument of this essay is that the gap is not a gap in any single capability; it is a gap in the architecture that holds capabilities together. The market is paying — sometimes implicitly through a multiple, sometimes very explicitly through margin and ROIC — for something many strategy frameworks cannot see.

The firms that will succeed in the 21st century are not necessarily those with the best individual components. They are the firms whose components, under pressure, most effectively reinforce one another.

I call this the coherence premium. It is real, it is structural, and it compounds.

Financially, the coherence premium shows up in three places: higher margins, higher returns on invested capital, and greater durability of future cash flows. The market is not rewarding coherence as an aesthetic virtue. It is rewarding the reduced uncertainty, lower reinvestment waste, stronger pricing power, and longer competitive duration that coherent systems produce.

I. The Coherence Premium is Structural

It would be tempting to dismiss the divergences above as artifacts of the moment: a few companies enjoying favorable conditions, a few others caught in temporary decline, a market in one of its periodic moods. That reading does not survive a longer look.

Three observations push back against the cyclical interpretation.

First, the premium persists across cycles. The stability of intangible value at the market level — above ninety percent of S&P 500 capitalization through the most aggressive interest-rate hikes in four decades, a pandemic, multiple recessions, and changes in consumer behavior — is mirrored at the firm level for the coherent compounders.

LVMH’s fashion margin held at around 35% through the Chinese consumer slowdown. Costco’s renewal rate barely moved during inflation shocks that compressed real wages for its core customer base. Apple’s services growth and ecosystem retention held through a hardware cycle that punished most of the smartphone market. Hermès’ pricing power is, if anything, increasing. These are not the financial signatures of firms that happen to be having a good run. They are signatures of firms whose architectures are absorbing pressure rather than transmitting it.

Second, the premium widens rather than mean-reverts. The classical economic intuition is that abnormal returns should attract competition, that competition should drive imitation, and that imitation should compress the spread.

In a coherent firm, the opposite tends to happen: each year of operation strengthens the architecture because the components reinforce one another rather than merely coexist. Apple’s ecosystem retention compounds because every interaction with one part of the system makes the rest more valuable.

Costco’s supplier leverage compounds because every additional member increases the negotiating asymmetry. The advantage does not erode; it accumulates. Look at the chart of Costco’s ROIC over twenty years, or LVMH’s margin over thirty, and what you see is not a mean-reverting series but a slowly widening one — punctuated by occasional shocks that the architecture absorbs rather than amplifies.

Third — and this is where the premium reveals itself most clearly as architectural — it cannot be reproduced by acquiring the parts. The history of corporate strategy is, in some ways, a history of attempts to buy one’s way into the coherence premium. Microsoft bought Nokia and could not turn the parts into a phone business. Yahoo assembled the components of a search business and never produced a coherent one. Kering acquired one storied house after another and watched the conglomerate’s coherence deteriorate even as its brand portfolio expanded. Every retailer has tried, in some form, to become “more like Costco” — most have failed.

The components are available for purchase. The architecture that integrates them is not.

This last point is the one that matters most for what follows, because it tells us what the premium is actually pricing. If acquisitions could reproduce the advantage, the market would price the parts. It does not. The market prices the integration — the live, working, mutually reinforcing system — at a premium that compounds because the system itself compounds.

Before you can have a flywheel, you need a complete machine that can “run hot” without fragmenting: one that runs smoothly from customer insights through customer acquisition, loyalty, operations, innovation, etc. Incoherent business machines break down when you scale them too fast. This is why businesses sometimes scale rapidly and then collapse just a few years later. I have witnessed this up close on more than one occasion.

The coherence premium is, in many ways, the opposite of the “conglomerate discount” well known to students of finance in the 1980s and 1990s. If the conglomerate discount was a penalty for the lack of alignment among the moving parts within a holding company, then the coherence premium is its opposite.

The conventional strategy literature struggles with this because it is largely organized around capabilities: marketing capability, product capability, distribution capability, technology capability: “Best Practices”. A firm assembles a portfolio of capabilities, benchmarks each against best-in-class peers, and tries to close the gaps. The framework is useful, but it is not the one the market uses when it pays Costco a premium over Walmart. The market is asking a different question: not how good each subsystem is, but how well the system as a whole produces a coherent outcome.

That question is harder to answer, harder to measure, and almost impossible to copy. Which is precisely why the premium is structural — and precisely why it is worth understanding what coherence is, and what it isn’t, before we look at the cases in detail.

AI: The Critical Accelerator of Function and Dysfunction

AI dramatically increases the value of coherent architectures by amplifying both the quality of coordination and the risk of coordination failures. Firms with tightly integrated systems will use AI to accelerate recursive learning across the organization. Incoherent firms will instead accelerate contradiction, fragmentation, and performative optimization. This is a critical topic we will return to in future publications.

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II. What Coherence Is, and What It Isn’t

Coherence is one of those words that gets diluted in proportion to how often it gets used. Before going further, it’s worth being precise about what is — and what is not — being claimed.

Coherence is not alignment in the corporate slide deck sense, where everyone repeats the same slogan in a different accent. That kind of alignment is a surface phenomenon, often produced by communication exercises rather than by any change in how the organization actually operates. A firm whose people can recite the strategy is not, by that fact alone, coherent. Many such firms are deeply incoherent at the level of incentives and decisions, with the recitation functioning as a substitute for integration rather than evidence of it.

Coherence is not cultural homogeneity. Coherent organizations frequently contain sharp internal disagreement, sometimes by design. What distinguishes them is not the absence of disagreement but the presence of mechanisms that resolve it productively, producing decisions that the rest of the system can act on without contradicting one another.

Coherence is not vertical integration. This is the most plausible-sounding wrong answer, and worth dwelling on for a moment. Apple is vertically integrated and coherent; Sony was vertically integrated and incoherent. The Apple of the iPod era owned hardware, software, the store, the licensing relationships, and the customer experience — and made each of those subsystems serve a single integrated outcome. The Sony of the same era owned hardware, software, music, content, and distribution — and made each of those subsystems compete against the others. Vertical integration is a structural feature of the org chart. Coherence is an architectural property of how the org chart actually behaves under pressure. The two are not the same, and confusing them is the source of many failed integration strategies.

Coherence is not branding consistency. Visual systems, tone of voice, logo discipline — these are the visible artifacts of brand, and an incoherent firm can produce them in abundance. What it cannot produce is the underlying experience these artifacts are supposed to point to. The artifact without the architecture is what I referred to in a prior essay as “brand theater”: the surface signal of coherence without its generative source.

What coherence is, then, is the architectural property that allows multiple subsystems — product, service, distribution, brand, data, organization, capital allocation — to reinforce rather than contradict one another over time. It is what makes the customer experience one thing rather than five. It lives not in any single output but in the relationships among subsystems: how decisions are made, how trade-offs are resolved, how feedback travels, and how the system behaves when one part of it comes under stress.

Crucially, coherence is not only cross-functional. It is also temporal. A coherent architecture does not merely align product, brand, distribution, data, and capital allocation at a single point in time; it aligns decisions across time horizons. It prevents today’s growth tactic from destroying tomorrow’s pricing power, today’s efficiency gain from weakening tomorrow’s trust, or today’s local optimization from compromising the loop that makes the whole system valuable. This is why coherence is so difficult to replicate: it requires the organization to maintain both short-term and long-term rationality within a single decision architecture.

Coherence is therefore not a feature of strategy. It is a property of the organizational architecture that produces strategy.

A firm whose architecture is incoherent cannot reliably generate a coherent strategy, no matter how skilled its strategists. The strategy documents will read well in isolation; the execution will fragment along the seams of the architecture, because that is what the architecture is built to do.

This is why coherence cannot be achieved simply by appointing a head of strategy, running a cross-functional planning exercise, or aligning OKRs. Intel, for example, excelled at all of these while suffering a historic collapse in value between 2021 and 2025. It has since mounted an AI-driven comeback that is equally dramatic; will this mark a new era of coherence, or just another sugar rush? Time will tell.

Each of those activities operates on the surface of the system. Coherence is a property of the system itself — of how its subsystems are coupled, how its incentives are arranged, and how its leadership holds contradictions across them.

This is also why the three comparisons that follow are not stories about strategic genius or failure. They are stories about architectures that produced coherence and architectures that did not.

III. Three Architectures

The argument so far has been abstract.

In this section, we examine the three cases in more detail.

Each shows a different architectural property — a different way coherence is produced, or a different way its absence becomes visible at the level of returns. Read together, they suggest that incoherence is not a single failure mode and coherence is not a single capability. They are families of architectural conditions, with shared structural sources.

Apple and Sony: Incoherence as Internal Antagonism

In the early 2000s, Sony had every advantage that mattered for the transition to digital music. It had hardware engineering depth that Apple lacked. It owned a major music label, which Apple did not. It owned a film studio, which Apple did not. It owned the Walkman brand — the most valuable consumer-electronics franchise of the previous quarter-century. Its distribution and capital position were vastly superior. Apple, at the same moment, was a recently recovered near-bankruptcy with a returning founder, a small share of the personal computer market, and no presence in music whatsoever.

The architectural difference was not in what each company owned. It was in how each company’s subsystems were coupled.

Apple built iTunes as a single integrated system in which hardware, software, music licensing, the store, and the customer experience were all designed to serve one outcome: enabling customers to acquire, organize, and listen to music with as little friction as the technology of the time allowed. Each subsystem was tuned to reinforce the others. The licensing terms supported the store; the store supported the device; the device supported the software; the software supported the licensing terms.

Sony’s subsystems were not coupled in this way. Sony Music had a P&L that depended on protecting CD revenue. Sony Electronics had a roadmap that required digital playback. Sony Pictures had its own content protection priorities. Each division was internally rational. Each had its own measurement systems, its own incentives, and its own calendar. The coordination mechanisms required to resolve the cross-divisional trade-offs on a timescale that mattered did not exist — or, more precisely, they existed in form but not in force, which is a distinction without a difference when the iPod is being released next quarter.

By the time Sony’s Connect player and music store arrived in 2004, the architecture that mattered had already been built by Apple. Sony’s components, individually superior, were never assembled into a coherent customer outcome. They could not. The architecture would not let them.

The lesson is structural. Sony’s failure was not a failure of vision or talent. It was a failure of architecture. Each division was internally coherent, and the system as a whole was incoherent. When local rationality and system rationality come apart, the organization will produce locally rational decisions that are systemically self-defeating — and it will produce them at scale, year after year, until the market draws its conclusion.

LVMH and Kering: Coherence as a Depleting Asset

The luxury comparison is the most current and, in some ways, the most subtle. Both LVMH and Kering are luxury conglomerates. Both own iconic houses. Both have sophisticated leadership and substantial capital. Both have access to the same talent pools, suppliers, media platforms, and customers.

LVMH has a market value of about $260 billion. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division held an operating margin of around 35% in 2025, despite a difficult year in which group revenue declined and the currency moved against it. Its flagship houses — Louis Vuitton, Dior, Loro Piana — have continued to function as scarcity engines, with controlled distribution, restrained product expansion, and tight creative authority.

Kering, by contrast, has been in structural decline for more than two years. Gucci, which contributed the majority of the group’s operating profit at its peak, saw revenue decline by 23% in 2024 and operating income roughly halve. Group revenue fell another 10% in 2025. The first quarter of 2026 brought a further 14% decline at Gucci. The brand has not been destroyed — its global recognition remains very high — but the asset is depleting visibly, and the depletion is accelerating.

The danger for Gucci now is that internal squabbling and panic will set in, and it will double down on the misalignments that caused its problems in the first place.

The architectural difference between the two firms is harder to see than the Apple-Sony one because it does not manifest as internal antagonism. It shows up as a time-horizon collapse.

LVMH treats each of its houses as a coherent brand system, with controlled creative direction, disciplined distribution, and protected scarcity. The architecture is built to preserve the conditions under which a brand accumulates rather than spends its memory. Kering, in pursuit of growth — particularly at Gucci under prior creative and commercial leadership — allowed several of those conditions to erode. Distribution expanded. Product cycles accelerated. Wholesale exposure increased. The brand became more visible and less valuable simultaneously.

The reason this matters architecturally is that brand coherence in luxury is not a marketing output; it is a stock of memory accumulated over decades. The firm's architecture determines whether it preserves that stock or spends it. Once the stock is depleted, the same product, sold through the same channels, no longer commands the same price — and the brand’s pricing power, its scarcity premium, and its margin structure all decline together.

The lesson here is sharper than the Apple-Sony one. Kering did not lack growth tactics. It had too many of them, deployed too quickly, against an asset that takes decades to rebuild. In an industry where coherence is the asset, an architecture that allows short-term tactics to compromise long-term coherence will deplete value faster than it generates it — and the depletion compounds, just as the accumulation does in firms whose architecture protects the stock.

Costco and Walmart: Coherence That Looks Like Local Irrationality

Costco’s economics look, to a conventional analyst, like a series of sub-optimizations stacked on top of one another. Merchandise margins are deliberately thin. The SKU count is a small fraction of that of a typical big-box retailer. There is no advertising budget worth the name. Employees are paid significantly above the industry average, with benefits to match. There is no e-commerce advertising network. By every individual metric, every subsystem at Costco appears to be leaving money on the table.

Walmart, by contrast, optimizes most of its subsystems to a high standard. Its logistics network is best-in-class. Its private-label operation is sophisticated. Its e-commerce business is large and growing. Its advertising network is now generating meaningful margin. Each of these is, as a freestanding capability, more developed than its Costco equivalent.

The market does not pay for freestanding capabilities. It pays for the system that integrates them. And Costco’s system is doing something that Walmart’s, for all its operational excellence, is not.

Every “suboptimization” at Costco is a load-bearing component of a closed loop. The limited SKU count concentrates purchasing power, creating supplier leverage that drives prices high enough to justify the membership fee. The membership fee produces both an earnings floor and a customer base whose retention rate exceeds 90%. The retention produces predictable volume, which preserves the supplier leverage, which preserves the prices, which preserves the membership justification. Above-market wages reduce turnover, preserving operational quality, customer trust, renewal rates, and the floor. The absence of advertising signals the absence of marketing margin, which the customer correctly reads as evidence that prices are real.

There is no first cause in this loop. Each component reinforces the others simultaneously and continuously. Remove any one of them, and the loop weakens. Optimize any one of them in isolation — say, expand the SKU count to capture more sales — and the loop weakens in different ways. The architecture is not a chain; it is a closed system in which the components are mutually constitutive.

This is what coherence looks like when it is most fully developed. It is not a strategy that the components serve; it is a set of mutually-reinforcing relationships from which the strategy emerges. Walmart’s components, for all their sophistication, do not stand in this relationship to one another. They are co-located rather than coupled. The result is a firm that produces similar long-term returns at lower margins, lower ROIC, and a structurally different valuation — because the market is correctly pricing the difference between a system and a portfolio.

The lesson in this case is the most counterintuitive of the three. Coherence often looks, to an outside observer, like a series of inferior choices. The components only resolve into rationality when seen as a system. A firm benchmarking its subsystems against best-in-class peers will, in many cases, be benchmarking against the wrong thing — because the firms producing the coherence premium are not trying to be best-in-class at any single function. They are trying to maintain the closed loop.

Closing: The Architecture, Not the Pieces

The three pairs are not different versions of the same story. They represent three distinct architectural properties, each generating the coherence premium through a different mechanism.

Apple and Sony show coherence as the absence of internal antagonism — the property of an architecture in which subsystems are coupled tightly enough that local rationality and system rationality cannot diverge for long. Sony’s people were no less capable than Apple’s. They were operating inside an architecture in which the divisions were structurally unable to coordinate the trade-offs that mattered, on the timescales that mattered.

LVMH and Kering show coherence as a stock that the architecture either preserves or spends. Kering did not fail by neglect. It failed due to the sustained application of growth tactics that an LVMH-style architecture would not have permitted at the same brands. In industries where coherence is the asset, the architecture’s job is to protect the stock from the firm’s own short-term incentives.

Costco and Walmart exhibit coherence as a closed loop that resists local optimization. Costco’s “suboptimized” components perform system work that does not appear in any single subsystem’s metrics. The architecture’s value lies in the relationships between components, not in the components themselves — and that value is invisible to any framework that evaluates capabilities one at a time.

The common thread is what the market is prepared to pay for. In every instance, the premium is not pricing a specific product, brand, logistics system, or category position. It is pricing an architecture that unites these elements into a cohesive whole across both function and time. The premium increases because the architecture is self-reinforcing: each year of disciplined integration strengthens the system, while each year of incoherence compounds hidden damage. The gap widens because coherent systems accumulate memory, trust, capability, and optionality; incoherent systems spend them.

This raises three questions that this essay has not answered. Why does the premium compound rather than mean-revert? Why, given that coherence is so visibly valuable, are most organizations unable to produce it? And what should operators, investors, and boards do differently if coherence — rather than capability — is the actual locus of competitive advantage in an intangible economy?

Those are the subjects of the next essay in this series.

Please share your thoughts and/or comments. Our goal is to use these essays to generate healthy debate and discussion.

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About the Author

Simon Pearce is the founder and President of Emotif, a consultancy that helps businesses to better understand what their customers actually value — and build the coherence to deliver it.

Footnotes