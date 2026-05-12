In Coherence

In Coherence

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Elizabeth Horan's avatar
Elizabeth Horan
1d

Great examples and I look forward to the next essay! The only thing I take issue with is the conglomerate discount. Lack of coherence across the various businesses should just mean no premium. But there really is a discount. I studied this in the 1980s and discovered that the discount is a function of how Wall Street analysts are set up - they specialize in industries. So Textron was followed by aerospace analysts because the biggest piece was Bell Helicopter. But there really is aerospace analysts had no idea how to assess the stationery, fountain pen, golf cart, etc businesses so those parts were valued at discounts relative to their single-business counterparts. I see that Textron has since shed its consumer businesses and is now an industrial conglomerate - I don’t know if that means Wall St is better able to evaluate them or not.

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Mary Stone's avatar
Mary Stone
1d

I wonder to what extent coherence equates with the notion of Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s anti-fragility.

The more you shake Coherence the less fragile it becomes?

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