In Coherence

In Coherence

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Sarah McAloon's avatar
Sarah McAloon
8h

Love this Simon. I'm a believer that the value is in the systems integration but integrating of what to produce what. The goal has to be trust and the intangibles as you mention. It's so much more complex than it used to be and brands have to keep up. With the introduction of ai brands will have to fully understand their flows but building the right flows is obviously the difference maker.

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